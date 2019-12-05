Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing, endangered man with dementia Reuben Speer

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a missing and endangered 94-year-old man with dementia.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Reuben H. Speer, who reportedly left a home on Carling Drive in Anderson, driving a red 1995 Ford Crown Victoria with a South Carolina tag of VT93072.

Speer is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Speer’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.

