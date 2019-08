ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help finding a missing man.

James H. Taylor Jr.

(Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

James H. Taylor Jr. was last seen on August 2 at his home on Martha Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Taylor is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, deputies said. He has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2019-12174.