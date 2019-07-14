Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing man who needs medication

Deputies are looking for 49-year-old Roger Singleton.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man who is in need of medication.

They’re looking for 49-year-old Roger Dale Singleton who deputies say has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He has not had his medication since he was last seen on Thursday, according to deputies.

Singleton is approximately 6’01” and weighs 270 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and has a black widow tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen on Mattison Dr. in Belton on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you see Roger, you are asked to call Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-10952.