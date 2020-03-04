Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing teen girl Andelina Ayala

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home last month.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, deputies are searching for Andelina Lee Ayala, who was last seen on Feb. 26 and left from a home on West Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson.

Ayala is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

According the post, Ayala may be with an older male named Christian and is possibly in the Clemson area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4409.