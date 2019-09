ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need help finding a 17-year-old who ran away from his home.

Michael Hudson was last seen Sunday wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hudson left his home on Standridge Road on Sept. 15 at about 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2019-14547.