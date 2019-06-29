Help Anderson Co. deputies ID men who demanded money at gas station

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Anderson County deputies are looking to identify men who demanded money at a gas station.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying two men and the possible owner of a car after they were caught on camera demanding money at a 7-Eleven.

On June 21, two men entered the 7-Eleven on East River Street in Anderson, according to deputies.

While inside, one of the men demanded money from the store clerk.

If you have any information regarding this incident or you can provide an identity for these two, you are asked to call 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-09726.

