Help Anderson Police find missing man Keevin Patterson

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Keevin Lamar Patterson – Courtesy of Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials are searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Keevin Lamar Patterson, 22, who was last seen at a home on West Hampton Street on Dec. 11.

Police said Patterson has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 11, and was last seen wearing a grey GMC sweatshirt, blue jeans and white FILA tennis shoes.

Patterson is described as being 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has a close-cut beard and short, cut hair.

Police said Patterson takes several medications and has been without them since he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-221-7945

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories