Help Anderson Police find missing man Keevin Patterson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials are searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Keevin Lamar Patterson, 22, who was last seen at a home on West Hampton Street on Dec. 11.

Police said Patterson has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 11, and was last seen wearing a grey GMC sweatshirt, blue jeans and white FILA tennis shoes.

Patterson is described as being 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has a close-cut beard and short, cut hair.

Police said Patterson takes several medications and has been without them since he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-221-7945