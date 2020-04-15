Help arrives to Laurel and Hardy following EF-2 tornado

MARIETTA, SC (WSPA) – Monday’s EF-2 tornado stole a lot from the people who live in Laurel and Hardy: vehicles, homes, peace of mind. However, the tornado could not rip away residents’ grit and selflessness.

Chris Lambert, a husband to Krystal and a father to three, dove into action early Monday morning when he heard screams.

“I can’t even explain it, man. I had no emotions,” he said. “I was just running through, doing what I could to save everybody, just whoever I could save.”

Lambert and his eldest daughter, Jazmin, helped rescue five people who had been trapped.

After the dust settled and days passed, neighbors in the community are still giving everything they have left to help one another: water, meals, a helping hand.

They’re not alone.

Organizations like local churches, Team Rubicon, and Pumpkintown Fire Department are giving time, food and help anywhere it is needed.

“This is our community and we’re in here trying to take care of our folks,” said Pumpkintown Fire Chief Shane Walton. “We’re just walking around door to door, asking if [residents] need anything and giving them food, water things like that.”

Crews from Blue Ridge Electric Co-op also worked their way into the neighborhood Wednesday, clearing trees from roadways and repairing power lines along the way.

Additionally, Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday declared a disaster, which will free up resources to help areas like Laurel and Hardy that were impacted by the tornado.