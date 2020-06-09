Help Asheville Police find missing man Brixon Summey

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a police news release, officers are searching for Brixon Accord Summey, who was reported as missing on May 26, but had not been heard from since December of 2019.

Summey is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 212 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also reportedly has a tattoo on his upper arm with the roman numeral, “V.”

Anyone with information Summey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.