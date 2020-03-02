Help Asheville Police find missing man Latrone McDaniel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help finding a man who was reported missing on Feb. 19.

Police said Jamel McDaniel , 41, was last seen at about 10 a.m. near the 200 block of Haywood Street.

McDaniel was last seen wearing a grey toboggan, sunglasses, black overalls, a black jacket and black rubber rain boots.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 257 pounds and has a black beard, black hair and brown eyes.

McDaniel also reportedly has several tattoos on his abdomen and on his upper arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255 5050.