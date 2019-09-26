Help Asheville Police find missing man Nicholas Baird

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Nicholas Baird, 22, was last seen on Sept. 20 at the Veterans Restoration Quarters, located on Tunnel Road.

Baird is described as being 6-foot-tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on Baird’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers 828-255-5050.