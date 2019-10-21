Help Asheville Police find missing woman Kristen Kraft

News

Kristen Ann Kraft

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for a missing woman.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Kristen Ann Kraft, 39, who was last believed to be in the downtown area on Sept. 18.

Kraft is described as being 5-feet-tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has blue eyes and salt and pepper colored hair.

Anyone with information on Kraft’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

