Help Asheville Police find missing woman Margaret McCorsley

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Margaret McCorsley, 48, who was last seen on Nov. 22 at Pisgah View Apartments.

She was last known to be driving a 2003 silver Volkswagen Bug with a Tennessee license plate of CBQ-298.

McCorsley is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said she is known to frequent the public housing areas in Asheville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.