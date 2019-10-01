Help Asheville Police find missing woman Sandy Austin

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for a missing woman.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Sandy Jo Lloyd Austin, 29, who was reported missing on Sept. 18.

Police said Austin was last seen on July 12 in the area of 119 Tunnel Road and was reportedly wearing blue jeans and carrying a black purse.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Austin also reportedly has tattoos on her forearms reading “Believe in Love” and “Faith and Hope.”

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.