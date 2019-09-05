Help Asheville Police locate wanted man Devonte Gaines

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in both Asheville and surrounding areas.

According to a police department news release, officers are looking for Devonte Dequarius Gaines, 26, of Hendersonville, who was most recently charged by Asheville Police for exploiting disabled or elderly, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to work after being paid.

Gaines was last seen in the Asheville area and is said to frequent banking establishments.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 315 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Gaines also has tattoos — one on his arm that says “Thuggin” and two others that say “Zoe” and “Vontae.”

There’s another tattoo on his hand that says “NEG.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-505.