Help authorities find missing teen Brian Gilliam last seen in Spartanburg in Nov. 2018

Brian Gilliam

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

According to a news release, Brian Gilliam, 17, was last seen on Nov. 15, 2018 in Spartanburg.

Authorities believe that Gilliam may travel to areas throughout Cherokee County, specifically to Blacksburg.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gilliam’s whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or call Spartanburg Police Department at 1-864-596-2222.

