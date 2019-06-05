Help Brevard Police locate 2 wanted home invasion suspects

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Brevard Police need help locating two home invasion suspects.

According to police, the robbery happened early Monday morning at a home on Duckworth Avenue.

Two residents were sleeping inside of the home when four men forced the front door opened, police said.

Noel Ayala, 17, and Noah Strickland, 18, were arrested and have been charged with two counts of first degree robbery, according to police.

Police said Johnny Xavier Fowler, 19, and Nathaniel Charles Smith, 19, are still wanted in connection to the home invasion.

Officers believe Fowler and Smith may be armed, and people should avoid making contact with them if possible, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the men should contact 911 or the Brevard Police Department at (828) 883-2212. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (828) 862-7462, where your tip could result in a possible reward if your information leads to an arrest.