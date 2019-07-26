Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing, endangered man Steven McHugh

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing and endangered man.

According to the alert, Steven Lawrence McHugh, 67, is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes. McHugh was last seen wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and a blue bandanna.

McHugh may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to officials.

He was last seen at Case Samaritan Place on Delea Drive in Asheville.

Officials said he may be headed to the VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.