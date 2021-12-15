Help Cherokee Co. deputies find missing, endangered man

Robert Littlejohn (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man who went missing on Tuesday.

Deputies said Robert Littlejohn, 77, was last seen leaving his home on Oakview Drive in Gaffney driving a green 2005 Ford Expedition with a SC License Plate FTF 307.

Littlejohn is 5’9” tall and weighs about 165 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Littlejohn’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722 Extension #117.

