Missing, endangered 76-year-old woman found safe in NC

Deputies are searching for missing 76-year-old Elizabeth Hull out of York County. (SLED)

UPDATE 3/21 – Missing 76-year-old Elizabeth Hull has been located safe in Scotland County, NC, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – York County deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

76-year-old Elizabeth C. ‘Annette’ Hull was last seen on Lake Wylie Dr. March 20 at about 11:20 p.m., according to SLED and York County Sheriff’s Office. She answers to the name Annette.

She is 5’5, weighs 145 pounds and has grey hair. Hull was last seen wearing a white blouse and green pants.

Deputies say she is possibly driving to a Piedmont Medical Center to see her husband and is driving a 2009 silver or light blue Mercedes Benz SC TAG QFP-330.

Hull has dementia, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-818-6560.