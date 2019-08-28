Help deputies find dog taken during apparent burglary in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog who was taking from his home during an apparent burglary last week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, between Aug. 23 and 25, Buddy was taken from his home on Shiloh Road.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Buddy’s former owner was found dead on Aug. 23, and on Aug. 25, Buddy, as well as other valuable items, were reported as stolen to the sheriff’s office during an apparent burglary.

Anyone with information surrounding the disappearance of Buddy, of anyone who may be in possession of Buddy, call 864-260-4400.

