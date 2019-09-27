Help deputies find inmate who left minimum security annex in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for an inmate who left a minimum security annex on Thursday.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 37, who was being housed at the Haywood County Detention Center’s minimum security annex, left the annex at around 9:30 p.m.

Bradley was serving a sentence for a misdemeanor probation violation for driving offenses.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the post, deputies are looking for a silver 2000 Izuzu Rodeo with a dark colored, possibly red, driver’s side front quarter panel.

The North Carolina plate reads: HAK-5268.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-452-6600.