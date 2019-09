RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on charges including violating a protection order and intimidating a witness.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Robert Alfred Black, III, who is wanted on two counts of domestic violence protection order violation and one count of intimidating a witness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 828-286-TIP (8477).