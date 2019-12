ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on larceny charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Chase A. McKinney, 31, who reportedly took a handgun and could possibly still be armed.

McKinney is wanted on two petit larceny charges and one count of grand larceny.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4405.