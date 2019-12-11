Help deputies find missing 13-year-old boy in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WSPA)- Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire and rescue personnel, is working to find a 13-year-old boy who ran away from an area near Brevard.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Noah Hardin ran away from the 1000 block of New Hendersonville Highway at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He was reportedly wearing a black Northface jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on where he is or anyone who may have seen him is asked to call Transylvania County 911 Center by calling 911 or 828-884-3188 or the sheriff’s office at 828-884-3168.