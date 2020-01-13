Help deputies find missing 13-year-old Tristan Freeman in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Tristan Freeman, who reportedly walked away from Collins Children’s Home, located at 125 Collins Home Drive, near Bountyland Community and Seneca.

He was last seen wearing light gray shorts and a white tank top T-shirt and shoes.

Freeman is approximately 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the area around the children’s home was checked, but they did not find Freeman.

Deputies also deployed a drone and checked nearby businesses, as well as storage buildings in the area as well.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to citizens within a 10-mile radius of the children’s home.

Oconee County Emergency Services also assisted deputies in the search.

Anyone with information in regard to his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.