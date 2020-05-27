Help deputies find missing 62-year-old man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for G Voran Littlejohn, 62, who was last seen on May 26 on Coopers Gap Road in the county.

Littlejohn is described as being 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green T-shirt and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Littlejohn’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911.

