1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg Cherokee County Schools - SC Eddlemon Adventist School Einstein Academy GHS Traumatic Brain Injury Program Greenville County Schools High Point Academy Infinite Health Chiropractic Ink World USA Little Lights Learning Center McDowell Technical College Miss Marions School of Dance-Spartanburg Mside Weekday Preschool Re s Studio of Dance Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Brevard Spartanburg Co. District 1 Spartanburg Co. District 2 Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Co. District 4 Spartanburg Co. District 5 Spartanburg Co. District 6 Spartanburg Co. District 7 St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Unity of The Blue Ridge

Help deputies find missing Clemson student John Martin, Jr. in Pickens Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

John Andrew Martin, Jr.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Clemson University student.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for John Andrew Martin, Jr., 21, who was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area at around 11 p.m. Feb. 16.

Martin is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with a South Carolina license plate number of MFS 136.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Martin was reportedly last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots and a gray hat.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-898-5500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store