Help deputies find missing, endangered 53-year-old woman in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding missing 53-year-old Patricia Ann Avery, who goes by Pat. They say she is 5’05,” 140 pounds, has green eyes and short red hair.

She was last seen Wednesday at about 1 p.m. on Kemp Ct. in Wellford. Deputies say she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue hoodie, and no shoes.

According to her family, Avery has displayed mental issues recently and takes medication for anxiety, deputies said. She also has been known to use illegal substances, deputies said.

All efforts to locate her so far have been unsuccessful; so anyone with any information is asked to contact 911 or Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org.

