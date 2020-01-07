Help deputies find missing, endangered man Henry ‘Hank’ Dowling in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Henry Grady Dowling, III — also known as “Hank.”

Sheriff’s Office officials said they believe Dowling may attempt to harm himself based on text messages he sent to his family members.

He was last seen driving a gold 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck with a North Carolina registration number of ABJ-7079.

Courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

It is unknown where Dowling may be traveling.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.