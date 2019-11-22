Help deputies find missing endangered man Joshua Ryea in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Allen Ryea

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing endangered man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are searching for Joshua Allen Ryea, 32.

He was last seen on Wednesday at Temple Baptist Church.

Ryea is approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has “a history of addiction and may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information on Ryea’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store