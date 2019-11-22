Help deputies find missing endangered man Joshua Ryea in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing endangered man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are searching for Joshua Allen Ryea, 32.

He was last seen on Wednesday at Temple Baptist Church.

Ryea is approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has “a history of addiction and may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information on Ryea’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.