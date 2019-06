GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that a 79-year-old man has been found safe.

Rusty (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodney Kopish went missing Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Deputies used bloodhounds to search near Northeast Main St. in Simpsonville.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, along with Rusty the bloodhound, located Kopish about a half-mile from his home in the woods.