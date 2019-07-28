Help deputies find missing Laurens Co. man

News

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are searching for a missing man named Eugene Reed.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

They say Eugene William Reed, known as “Mr. Gene” is missing from the Hickory Tavern area.

He is possibly confused, deputies said. He was last seen July 27 and was wearing a blue, long- sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Deputies say he has a full gray beard, is approximately 5’11, weighs 135 pounds and walks in a shuffling manner.

If you see Reed, you’re asked to call 911 or (864) 871-8497.

