Help deputies find missing Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

They say Eugene William Reed, known as “Mr. Gene” is missing from the Hickory Tavern area.

Deputies are searching for a missing man named Eugene Reed.

He is possibly confused, deputies said. He was last seen July 27 and was wearing a blue, long- sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Deputies say he has a full gray beard, is approximately 5’11, weighs 135 pounds and walks in a shuffling manner.

If you see Reed, you’re asked to call 911 or (864) 871-8497.