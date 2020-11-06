Help deputies find missing man Brandon Frisbee in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Reid Frisbee- Courtesy of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Brandon Reid Frisbee, 34, who was last heard from on Oct. 27.

The sheriff’s office said Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and said there is “concern for his safety.”

Frisbee is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee.

Anyone with information on Frisbee’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories