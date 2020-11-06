Help deputies find missing man Brandon Frisbee in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Brandon Reid Frisbee, 34, who was last heard from on Oct. 27.

The sheriff’s office said Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and said there is “concern for his safety.”

Frisbee is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee.

Anyone with information on Frisbee’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.