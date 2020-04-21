Help deputies find missing man Dale Yaun in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Dale Kendrick Yaun, 51, from the Arden area of the county.

Yaun is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, has a slim build and has blue eyes and brown hair.

According to the release, Yaun may be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate of CPH-3564.

He is also known to frequent the hotel and business parking lots of Airport Road and Brevard Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.