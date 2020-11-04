Missing man found safe in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Missing person found generic

UPDATE: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said Donald Owens has been found safe.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Donald Owens, 87, who was last seen walking from a home on Tanglewood Drive at around 6 a.m.

Owens is believed to be wearing a green coat and dark pants, and also reportedly suffers from impairments affecting his memory.

Anyone who may see Owens is asked to keep him in your sight and to call 911 immediately.

