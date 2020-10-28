Help deputies find missing man Eric Date in Rutherford Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Paul Date – Courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Eric Paul Date, 48, who was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m.

Date’s 1998 GMC C6500 dump truck was found in McDowell County on Oct. 27 near the entrance to the Linville Caverns.

He is reportedly without and in need of his prescribed medication.

Date is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Date’s location is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

