MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing man in McDowell County.

Christopher Hogan Morris, 48, of Gurleigh Loop in Marion, was last seen by his family earlier this week, deputies said.

Anyone with information concerning Morris’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.