Help deputies find missing man Israel Tovar in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Israel Tovar, 28, who was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 17 getting in the back of a dark-colored vehicle with a man and a woman in the 200 block of Old Bleachery Road.

Witnesses told deputies that Tovar willingly got into the vehicle with the man and the woman, but has not returned since that time.

Tovar is reportedly homeless, but is known to frequent the Old Buncombe Road area.

He is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has a couple of facial tattoos.

Tovar also reportedly has a noticeable broken nose.

Anyone with information on Tovar’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-267-5546 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.