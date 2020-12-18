Help deputies find missing man Jamie Gonzalez in McDowell Co.

Jamie Gustavo Gonzalez – Courtesy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Jamie Gustavo Gonzalez, 69, of Marion, who reportedly left his home on Brown Farm Drive at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and never returned.

The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez has several medical conditions and is currently without his medication.

He was last known to be in Waynesville at around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Gonzalez is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has white hair and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a red Carharrt jacket, ginger-colored Carharrt overalls, leather boots and a Jeep hat.

According to the release, he is driving a 2003 pea green-colored Jeep Liberty with damage to the rear driver’s-side bumper, with a NC tag DBP-5097.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

