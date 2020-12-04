Help deputies find missing man Lester Vaughn in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lester Junior Vaughn – Courtesy of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a missing man.

According to news release, deputies are searching for Lester Junior Vaughn, 56, of Candler, NC, who was last seen on Dec. 1 at around 12 p.m. near his home.

Vaughn was reportedly wearing blue jeans, work boots and a heavy blue jean jacket when he walked away from his home.

He is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who can help deputies locate Vaughn is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or call 828-255-5050.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories