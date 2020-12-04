Help deputies find missing man Lester Vaughn in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a missing man.

According to news release, deputies are searching for Lester Junior Vaughn, 56, of Candler, NC, who was last seen on Dec. 1 at around 12 p.m. near his home.

Vaughn was reportedly wearing blue jeans, work boots and a heavy blue jean jacket when he walked away from his home.

He is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who can help deputies locate Vaughn is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or call 828-255-5050.