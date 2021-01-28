Help deputies find missing man Ramone Atkisson in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Ramone Atkisson, 46, who was last seen on Jan. 21 near his home on Richmond Hill Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Atkisson possibly walked away from the home or called for a ride, and he said he was possibly going to a hotel.

According to the release, Atkisson has some known mental health issues and it is unknown if he is taking his medication.

The sheriff’s office said the picture of Atkisson is not recent, and said his appearance may be slightly different.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or call 828-255-5050.