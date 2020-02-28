Help deputies find missing man William “Willie” Craig in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for William Franklin “Willie” Craig, 28, who reportedly was last seen leaving his grandmother’s home in the Easley area on Feb. 13 at around 1:15 p.m.
Craig was last seen wearing a long sleeve pull-over with aqua and rust colored stripes, blue jeans and tan boots.
According to the sheriff’s office, Craig is possibly driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a South Carolina license plate number of: EFZ 721. The vehicle also reportedly has an “M” sticker on the passenger side rear fender.
He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Sheriff’s Office officials said Craig suffers from medical conditions and has not had access to his medication.
Anyone with information about Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-898-5500.