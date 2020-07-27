Help deputies find missing man with dementia in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

John Bostic, Jr. – Courtesy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for John Bostic, Jr., 83, who was last seen in a metallic blue/gray Honda CRV in the parking lot of a BI-LO grocery store, located at 3715 E. North St. at around 10 a.m. Monday.

The Honda CRV’s South Carolina tag is: QEE-996.

Bostic was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white shirt and brown shoes.

The sheriff’s office said they believe Bostic let in the Honda CRV.

Anyone with information on Bostic’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and to try to keep him in sight until law enforcement can arrive on-scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories