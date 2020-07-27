Help deputies find missing man with dementia in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for John Bostic, Jr., 83, who was last seen in a metallic blue/gray Honda CRV in the parking lot of a BI-LO grocery store, located at 3715 E. North St. at around 10 a.m. Monday.

The Honda CRV’s South Carolina tag is: QEE-996.

Bostic was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white shirt and brown shoes.

The sheriff’s office said they believe Bostic let in the Honda CRV.

Anyone with information on Bostic’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and to try to keep him in sight until law enforcement can arrive on-scene.