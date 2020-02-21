Help deputies find missing Nebo woman Hannah English

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Hannah Rochelle English, 21, of Nebo, who was last seen by her family on Feb. 16.

English is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has long, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 at 828-652-4000.