Help deputies find missing, runaway teen Ahmyr-Ra Issac in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway teen, who was reported as missing back in January.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are searching for Ahmyr-Ra Issac, 15, who reportedly ran away from her home in Mauldin on Jan. 21.

A be-on-the-lookout was issued back in February, but the sheriff’s office is still needing any information in regards to Issac’s whereabouts.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

