Help deputies find missing, runaway teen Aubrey Ward

Aubrey Ward – Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Aubrey Elizabeth Ward, 14, who left her home in the Nations Creek Community of Jackson County on Jan. 9.

An investigation revealed that Ward was at different homes across the county since Jan. 9, and some reports indicate that she may have traveled to Tennessee.

Other reports indicate that she may still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-586-1911.

