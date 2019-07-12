Missing, runaway teen Jayunta Epps in Cherokee Co. found safe

UPDATE: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said missing runaway teen boy has been found safe.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway teen boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Jayunta Brashad Epps, 15, who was reported as missing on July 8 and was last seen around his Arrowood Drive home in Gaffney.

Sheriff’s Office officials said he has some history of leaving home, but usually returns home within a day or two.

Investigators have entered him into the National Crime Information Center and believe he might be with some friends who are harboring him in Cherokee County.

“Any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring the runaway/missing juvenile subject could face criminal charges,” sheriff’s office officials said in the release.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Epps is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call Inv. Parnell at 864-489-4722 Ext. 117 with the sheriff’s office.