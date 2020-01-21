Help deputies find missing, runaway teen Zoie Brown in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who reportedly cut off her ankle monitor and ran away from home.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Zoie Inez Brown, who was reported as missing after her parents discovered she was gone from her home on Jan. 19.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Brown also reportedly cut off an ankle monitor device she was required to wear after running away from her home several times in the past.

According to the release, investigators believe that Brown may be with some friends or an adult and is possibly still in Cherokee County or in the Cowpens area of Spartanburg County.

“Any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring the runaway/missing juvenile will face criminal charges,” according to the release.

She is described as being 4-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Inv. Ward at 864-489-4722, Ext. 119 at the sheriff’s office.