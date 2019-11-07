Help deputies find missing runaway teen Zoie Brown in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Zoie Inez Brown, who was reported as missing on Oct. 28, after she didn’t return home from staying overnight with a friend in Gaffney.

Investigators believe Brown may be with some friends or an adult who are possibly harboring her in Cherokee County or in the Cowpens area of Spartanburg County.

According to the release, investigators do not believe their is foul play in this case and believes the teen ran away.

Brown is described as being 4-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Inv. Parnell at 864-489-4722 at the sheriff’s office.